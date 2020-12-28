THE fight against corruption is gaining momentum as evidenced by the many arrests by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

A number of urban councils’ officials have been arrested for engaging in corrupt activities which have prejudiced the local authorities of revenue running into millions of dollars.

Some of the officials are facing charges of corruptly allocating land to friends and relatives. Zacc has also arrested a number of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) employees for engaging in corruption resulting in the Government losing revenue running into millions of dollars.

This month alone five Zimra officials were arrested at Beitbridge border post for engaging in corruption. Three of the officials allegedly facilitated the smuggling of 176 000 litres of unleaded petrol from South Africa worth about US$84 000 in import duty.

The other two were arrested for allegedly releasing goods the State had seized for violating the customs laws thereby prejudicing the State of more than $6,2 in import revenue.

On Christmas Day Zacc crack team working jointly with Zimra loss control officers arrested a Government official and a police officer who were allegedly caught red-handed demanding bribes from returning Zimbabweans at the Beitbridge border post.

The other two police officers who were part of the scam are on the run. The arrests by Zacc this month alone have confirmed that corruption has been institutionalised in the different Government departments, local authorities and the private sector and as such fighting it needs concerted efforts from all citizens. Zimra management should be commended for taking the lead in fighting corruption.

The Government’s revenue collector introduced lifestyle audits of its employees way back in 2016 and since then more than 170 employees have either been suspended or dismissed for engaging in corruption.

The Zimra audits are carried out on a regular and continuous basis in order to identify any cases of unjust enrichment and corruption. During the audits, the Authority checks on bank accounts, mobile money transfers and deeds office to establish properties registered in its employees’ names or their families.

Employees are then asked to justify any suspicious bank deposits, mobile money transfer transactions and the source of funds they used to buy properties in their names, spouses or children’s names.

Measures that have been put in place by Zimra to fight corruption should be replicated at all parastatals and other public offices.

Those that have chosen to occupy public offices should be prepared to be put under the scrutiny of the public eye all the time.

Government and the private sector should put mechanisms in place to ensure corruption is nipped in the bud. It has become the norm in Zimbabwe to see executives of State enterprises building mansions that cost millions of dollars after working for just a few years.

It is obvious the money to build such mansions comes from ill-gotten wealth. The challenge to Zacc is to ensure those arrested are successfully prosecuted.

