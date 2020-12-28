Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TROPICAL Cyclone Chalane is expected to sweep across the country tomorrow after reaching the Mozambican channel.

In some areas, heavy rains could result in flooding and people are being urged to take precautionary measures.

The intensity of the rains is expected to start easing towards the weekend.

The developing tropical cyclone downgraded to a tropical depression as it had reduced its intensity but latest weather reports said it’s re-intensifying into a tropical storm again as it makes landfall into the neighbouring country.

The tropical storm reached the Mozambique Channel yesterday and is expected to sweep across Zimbabwe tomorrow.

Government has activated a disaster response mechanism with a US$30 million budget set aside for the Civil Protection Unit.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Service Department (MSD) said the storm would have an intensity of Cyclone Dineo which hit the country in 2017.

Cyclone Dineo killed more than 117 people countrywide leaving thousands others homeless as it destroyed property worth millions of dollars.

Dineo, however, had less intensity compared to Cyclone Idai that ravaged some parts of Manicaland province last year killing 300 people, displacing more than 20 000 and left hundreds missing.

The MSD said rains of more than 50 millimetres (mm) are expected in most parts of the country within 24 hours until New Year’s Day.

“Today, Monday December 28, 2020, Tropical Depression Chalane entered warmer water of the Mozambique Channel where it is expected to re-intensify into a Tropical Storm. Similar to Cyclone Dineo, the system should sweep across the country from Wednesday 30 December into the New Year,” said MSD.

“This should give continuous rains over much of the country, with localised heavier downpours (in excess of 50mm in 24 hours) especially over high ground (areas along the main watershed into the Eastern Highlands).”

It said the rains could result in floods while the cyclone’s intensity is expected to start easing towards the weekend.

“Such copious rain from Wednesday 30 December 2020 through to Friday 01 January 2021 may result in reduced visibility during some heavy downpours and flash flooding in areas of poor drainage as well as along river basins; mudslides and slides as well as collapse of walls, due to excessive moisture, remain probable.

These rains should ease off as we get into the weekend,” it said.

CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said all provincial and district CPU subcommittees have been activated to respond to any eventualities.

“We encourage members of the public to be alert and never ever attempt to cross flooded rivers. As we have observed those who succumbed to the tropical storm in Madagascar where it made its first landfall died as a result of trying to cross flooded rivers.

It is not safe to cross flooded rivers because you might not know the intensity of the rains. Also driving during the rains is not encouraged as it affects visibility,” said Nr Nkomo.

He warned artisanal miners against engaging in panning activities as their shafts could collapse.

Several gold panners have died since the start of the 2020/21 rain season following collapse of shafts due to too much rain. — @nqotshili.

