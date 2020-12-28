JOHANNESBURG – South Africa officially has more than one million cumulative cases of COVID-19, with the Health Department on Sunday announcing a cumulative total of 1,004,413 cases reported.

Gauteng accounts for the highest number of cumulative cases at 274,272 (27.3%), followed by the Western Cape with 196,833 cases (19.6%), KwaZulu-Natal with 183,653 cases (18.3%), the Eastern Cape with 166,849 cases (16.6%), the North West with 38,540 cases (3.8%), the Free State with 61,771 cases (6.1%), Mpumalanga with 34,920 cases (3.5%), the Northern Cape with 24,870 cases (2.5%) and Limpopo with 22,705 cases (2.3%).

An additional 214 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 26,735.

Recoveries currently stand at 844,874, representing a recovery rate of 84.1%.

A cumulative 6,445,318 tests have been conducted, with 29,494 tests completed since the last report. – Eyewitness News

