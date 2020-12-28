Showbiz Reporter
In the spirit of the festive season, here are some of the jams from Bulawayo you should be listening to as they are topping charts.
Below is this week’s Skyz Metro FM Top 20 chart:
1) Asaph ft Msizkay and Mawiza – Back to December
2) Luchi Shiki ft CTL – Khethile
3) Siza Mdlongwa – Uluju Lengoma
4) Motion Tellers ft Baarack and Ghost – Khoparet
5) Rudo Amor – Choose
6) Bleckhit – Mama
7) Nkatha – Little Secrers
8) Vusa Mkhaya ft Byo Artists – Masiyephambili
9) Tebza – President wama2K
10) Gibson And Pronto ft Mimmie – Sasibancane
11) Mandie Mae – Kinging Queen
12) Valee Music – Sondela
13) Thandi Dhlana – Inganekwane
14) Tsepiso – Uthando Emoyeni
15) 8nine Musique – Sondela
16) Shizmoz ft Mzistozz – Nguye
17) Leslie – Ngihlanyiswa Nguwe
18) Amany ft CMK – Emathandweni
19) Awakhiwe – Ngeke Bangimele
20) Sunduza ft Fab G – Ubuhle Bakho