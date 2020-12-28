Showbiz Reporter

In the spirit of the festive season, here are some of the jams from Bulawayo you should be listening to as they are topping charts.

Below is this week’s Skyz Metro FM Top 20 chart:

1) Asaph ft Msizkay and Mawiza – Back to December

2) Luchi Shiki ft CTL – Khethile

3) Siza Mdlongwa – Uluju Lengoma

4) Motion Tellers ft Baarack and Ghost – Khoparet

5) Rudo Amor – Choose

6) Bleckhit – Mama

7) Nkatha – Little Secrers

8) Vusa Mkhaya ft Byo Artists – Masiyephambili

9) Tebza – President wama2K

10) Gibson And Pronto ft Mimmie – Sasibancane

11) Mandie Mae – Kinging Queen

12) Valee Music – Sondela

13) Thandi Dhlana – Inganekwane

14) Tsepiso – Uthando Emoyeni

15) 8nine Musique – Sondela

16) Shizmoz ft Mzistozz – Nguye

17) Leslie – Ngihlanyiswa Nguwe

18) Amany ft CMK – Emathandweni

19) Awakhiwe – Ngeke Bangimele

20) Sunduza ft Fab G – Ubuhle Bakho

