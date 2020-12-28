Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have honoured South African-based club member Nodumo Nyathi with a framed 2021 season replica jersey for his central role in the Bosso legacy debt clearance.

Nyathi, outgoing chairman of the Highlanders South African Supporters Chapter, was at the forefront of canvassing for funds from Highlanders’ supporters worldwide to clear the club’s legacy debt that stood at close to $1 million.

His initiative managed to raise the required amount in three months enabling Bosso to service all its debts and start on a new page.

Presenting the framed jersey to Nyathi, who is in Bulawayo for the festive holidays, Bosso chairman Kenneth Mhlophe said: “For the past two years our approach has been to engage members, fans and other stakeholders towards this cause. We have been getting a lot of goodwill from members and fans; some of who have chosen to remain anonymous, despite assisting the club in many ways.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Nodumo Nyathi, who, out of his own volition, leadership, commitment and determination, spearheaded the campaign. The clearance of the debt has made it easier for us to execute our strategic plan, which we hope to fully execute at least by 2023.”

Nyathi called on other club members to come up with similar projects that can help the club move forward.

“It was not easy, but the goal was achieved. So, l hope someone else comes up with another initiative because this is not about Nodumo Nyathi, but it is about Highlanders Football Club,” Nyathi said. – @innocentskizoe

