Showbiz Reporter

Selmor Mtukudzi who had her Facebook fan page deleted by thieves following a smash and grab incident is feeling relieved after getting information that her page can be recovered.

For weeks now, the musician has been separated from her fans as she cannot access her fan page after it was deleted by unknown people close to a month ago. This was after the Nguva Yangu hit-maker’s phone was stolen in a smash and grab incident. As if stealing the phone was not enough, according to Selmor, the thieves tried to steal money from her various accounts and went on to delete her fan page which had over 150 000 followers.

Following the incident, Selmor, through her husband – Tendai Manatsa’s Facebook page, reached out to fans with a plea to help her retrieve her page. A #FBPutSelmorMtukudziPageBackOnline hash tag was launched.

Now, it seems like there is hope for Selmor as she has found someone with the knowhow of retrieving the page.

“We managed to find someone to help us. He says the page will be back in a few days! Hope it works out. Thank you so much for all your help with trying to get my Facebook page back.

“I love you all so much and I appreciate all your support. God bless you all,” posted Selmor on her other personalised Facebook account.

Like this: Like Loading...