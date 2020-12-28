Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

People were left in stitches after a comedy fight between former Minister of Energy and Power Development, Fortune Chasi known as Chibabest in entertainment circles where the former gave his opponent, comedian Ray Vines (Rayweather) a punch that led him to a summer sword type of fall in a boxing match that was held this past weekend.

The match was conducted at the Harare International Conference Centre on Boxing Day and saw people watch it online. The match was part of the two opponents’ comedy charity event.

Since the fight on Saturday, social media has been awash with messages of people hailing the two socialites for a well-crafted comedy boxing fight.

In an interview on Monday, Ray Vines said though the event had a low turnout, they managed to secure donations that will certainly change lives.

“The fight went very well and it was a good experience for both of us. As much as the show was for charity, the attendance was low and we failed to cover some logistics though we had huge support from other corporates. “It was a good opportunity for the boxing society and comedy industry in the country.” Ray Vines said.

He said the donations they received through the staging of the match include a borehole that will be drilled in Chitungwiza and books set to be donated to children from Budiriro who were victims of the house demolitions.

“We’re still receiving donations in cash and kind with the drive set to continue into January as some corporates have said they want to participate, but are closed for holidays,” said Ray Vines. – @mthabisi_mthire.

