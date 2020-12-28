TWENTY-TWO men have coached Chippa United in just over eight years since the club’s promotion to the Premiership in 2012.

Dan “Dance” Malesela, with his return announced on Sunday, does not add to this number with this being his fourth stint at the club.

However, he does become the staggering 28th coaching appointment made by United’s notoriously fickle club chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi in eight-and-a-half seasons in the PSL.

This is because three men have coached Chippa in the top-flight in more than one stint. They are Roger Sikhakhane (three times, though he also served as a technical director twice), Vladislav Heric (twice) and now Malesela four times.

An equally mind-blowing stat is that, taking 2020-21 as only a half-season, that averages out at 3.29 coaches per campaign for those eight-and-a-half years in the PSL … and counting.

The full list of head coaching appointments at Chippa United in the Premiership is:

1. Manqoba Mngqithi Jul 9, 2012 – August 20, 2012

Jul 9, 2012 – August 20, 2012 2. Julius Dube (caretaker) August 23, 2012 – September 12, 2012

August 23, 2012 – September 12, 2012 3. Roger Sikhakhane September 13, 2012 – October 28, 2012

September 13, 2012 – October 28, 2012 4. Farouk Abrahams October 28, 2012 – January 29, 2013

October 28, 2012 – January 29, 2013 5. Wilfred Mugeyi January 29, 2013 – April 11, 2013

January 29, 2013 – April 11, 2013 6. Mark Harrison April 12, 2013 – October 7, 2013

April 12, 2013 – October 7, 2013 7. Ian Palmer October 8, 2013 – January 27, 2014

October 8, 2013 – January 27, 2014 8. Vladislav Heric January 29, 2014 – June 30, 2014

January 29, 2014 – June 30, 2014 9. Kosta Papic July 1, 2014 – September 3, 2014

July 1, 2014 – September 3, 2014 10. Roger Sikhakhane (caretaker, then full-time) September 4, 2014 – January 5, 2015

September 4, 2014 – January 5, 2015 11. Ernst Middendorp January 5, 2015 – March 30, 2015

January 5, 2015 – March 30, 2015 12. Mich d’Avray (caretaker) March 30, 2015 – May 5, 2015

March 30, 2015 – May 5, 2015 13. Velile “Eddie” Dyaloyi (caretaker) May 5, 2015 – June 30, 2015

May 5, 2015 – June 30, 2015 14. Roger Sikhakhane July 1, 2015 – December 8, 2015

July 1, 2015 – December 8, 2015 15. Dan Malesela (caretaker, then full-time) December 8, 2015 – April 27, 2017

December 8, 2015 – April 27, 2017 16. Mbuyiselo Sambu (caretaker) April 28, 2017 – May 16, 2017

April 28, 2017 – May 16, 2017 17. Dan Malesela May 17, 2017 – September 14, 2017

May 17, 2017 – September 14, 2017 18. Teboho Moloi September 14, 2017 – March 3, 2018

September 14, 2017 – March 3, 2018 19. Vladislav Heric March 3, 2018 – June 30, 2018

March 3, 2018 – June 30, 2018 20. Dan Malesela July 1, 2018 – August 22, 2018

July 1, 2018 – August 22, 2018 21. Eric Tinkler August 22, 2018 – December 2, 2018

August 22, 2018 – December 2, 2018 22. Joel Masutha December 2, 2018 – January 10, 2019

December 2, 2018 – January 10, 2019 23. Clinton Larsen January 11, 2019 – September 16, 2019

January 11, 2019 – September 16, 2019 24. Duran Francis (caretaker) September 17, 2019 – September 30, 2019

September 17, 2019 – September 30, 2019 25. Norman Mapeza October 1, 2019 – March 3, 2020

October 1, 2019 – March 3, 2020 26. Rulani Mokwena March 4, 2020 – July 5, 2020

March 4, 2020 – July 5, 2020 27. Lehlohonolo Seema July 6, 2020 – (suspended on December 23, 2020)

July 6, 2020 – (suspended on December 23, 2020) 28. Dan Malesela December 27, 2020 –

