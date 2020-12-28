Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

INTERNATIONAL flights challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will see FC Platinum spending a week in Tanzania where they will take on Simba SC in a Caf Champions League encounter on January 5.

The Zvishavane side departs on New Year’s Day and returns home on January 8.

Pure Platinum Play carry a slender 1-0 lead courtesy of Perfect Chikwende’s 17th minute strike in the first-leg played at the National Sports Stadium last week.

The winner of the two-legged clash will progress to the lucrative group stages of the tournament whose draw will be conducted on January 17, with matches getting underway on February 12.

Unlike in the preliminary round first-leg away to Costa do Sol of Mozambique whereby FC Platinum chartered a flight, the three-time Premier Soccer League champions will use a commercial flight this time.

“There is a serious challenge with international flights, hence the team has to leave early,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

