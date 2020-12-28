Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING traditional gospel musician Abednico Sikhosana has featured rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo on his latest video for a song titled Umuntu.

The song is from his recent Umkhuleko album.

The Bulawayo-based artiste said he was humbled by Madlela’s willingness to work with up-and-coming artists.

“This was my first video and I love how Madlela featured on it as he gave it more life and meaning. Some of the issues highlighted on the video include disrespect, murder, rape, robbery, car hijacking and infanticide cases among others,” said Sikhosana.

The axe-wielding Madlela is featured on the video as a parent who rebukes a wayward daughter.

Sikhosana said he decided to record a video of the song as he wanted to highlight issues that are happening in society through visuals. Also, the video is part of Sikhosana’s efforts to market his album which has been doing well on the market.

“I believe when you produce a video, people will recognise you and relate better to your message. I’ll continue doing more videos as I work on building my name and spreading God’s message. The album has been doing well and I hope this video will further push it,” he said.

The video which was shot around Bulawayo was done by Mkhaliphi ICE T Sibanda.

Traditional gospel music was popularised by musicians like the late Brian Sibalo, the late Rivonia Khumalo and South Africa-based Ernest Masongela who also did a number of videos. This genre tends to be a bit laid back with more emphasis on the message, than instruments. – @themkhust

