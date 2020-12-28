Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Fast-rising dancehall muso Ma9nine (real name Hansel Ndlovu) is trending following the release of his Chimuti single which features Zimdancehall sensation Enzo Ishall.

The track whose video was released on Nash TV’s YouTube page two weeks ago has garnered over 196 000 views.

The picturesque scenes filled with video vixens were shot at Lake Chivero by Zorro among other spots.

Ma9Nine said the video and song is about appreciating African women’s beauty.

“The idea behind this track is to create unity between Ndebele and Shona people thus the use of both languages. We’re happy with the support the song has received thus far,” he said. – @mthabisi_mthire.

