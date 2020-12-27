BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS have signed former FC Platinum midfielder Winston Mhango whose contract with Zambian side Kabwe Warriors expired in June.

The Bulawayo giants are also said to be after Under-20 Young Warriors captain Lexington Mujokoro.

Spokesperson Ronald Moyo yesterday confirmed the Mhango deal, but poured cold water on the Mujokoro story.

“I can confirm that the club has signed Winston Mhango. He is the only player that we have signed so far. Concerning (Lexington) Mujokoro I can only say that we have not approached him as yet,” Moyo said.

However, a source at Mujokoro’s club First Mobile Sports Academy (FMSA) confirmed something was brewing.

“Nothing has been done in terms of the young man signing for Highlanders. What I can tell you for now is that Bosso approached us and we agreed that he can be training with them. That is all there is for now,” the source said.

Mujokoro had a splendid performance recently in South Africa for the Young Warriors in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) youth tournament.

He has previously been loaned to Bulawayo Chiefs by FMSA, but he didn’t have much of game time in the Premiership.

In 2017, the former Mpopoma High School student played for the sister club FMSA Canada in the 42nd edition of the Gothia Cup in Sweden and the Dana Cup in Denmark.

FMSA is owned by Canada-based Zimbabwean coach Isaac Mbedzi.

Highlanders last week elevated Mandla Mpofu to the post of head coach after the club closed the door on the possible return of Mark Harrison.

Bosso decided to part ways with the Englishman after they lost some of the sponsorship that financed Harrison’s salary.

Mpofu was given a performance-based contract by the club.

He will soon start preparing the team for the 2021 Premier Soccer League season which is expected to start in March.

Following a break in training, most clubs will resume training during the first week of the New Year.

