BY REX MPHISA

A BEITBRIDGE female police officer and an Agritex official were on Christmas Day taken for questioning by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption (Zacc), for allegedly demanding bribes from travellers.

The pair identified a Progress Tabarwa, the cop, and Tafadzwa Musakanya from Agritex were allegedly-monitored by Zacc for a long time as they continued to fleece travellers of their money.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveless Mangena said she had not yet been briefed about the incident.

But, a police officer, who spoke to NewsDay, said: “They were arrested inside the border. Some of their accomplices, who were on the same shift fled.”

It is alleged that some travellers that were at the border captured on their cellphones the drama as the pair was picked up by Zacc officials.

Corruption inside the border post is reportedly at its peak since the border was reopened to the general public on December 1. It is understood that workers from different departments deployed at the border refused to implement a Parliamentary instruction to operate from one place so that when travellers are being searched it is done while everyone watching to avoid corruption.

