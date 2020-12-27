Arts Reporter

UNITED KINGDOM-based Zimbabwean gospel artiste, Eleana Makombe, has hinted that she will be dropping a brand new track with visuals on New Year’s eve.

Buoyant after scooping her debut award at the 2020 Maranatha Awards for Best Collaboration Song for her track “Tenda”, which features South African star, Zaza Zaza Mokhethi, the singer has decided to capitalise on the momentum and start releasing fresh content.

Titled “Season of Grace”, the track carries a message of hope in a world battling to deal with the deadly Covid-19 pandemic among other challenges.

“The track reveals the love of God for his people. It carries a message of hope in times of despair and dark moments in life, encouraging people never to give up but put all their trust in God,” said Makombe.

She added that the song was inspired by a Biblical scripture, Ecclesiastes 3:11 which reads, “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven”.

Makombe says she has learnt that every person has something to thank God for, be it material things, health, family, friends or the gift of life.

“So as we end 2020 by declaring the “Season of Grace”, we are affirming that we do not walk by sight but by faith,” she said.

The single will be released on Thursday and will be available on YouTube and other digital platforms.

Going forward, Makombe plans to record her first live DVD project in 2021.

“We continue to pray for guidance in 2021 for God to connect us with the right people to work with and will continue putting in the hard work. This year I wanted to record my first live DVD but due to the pandemic, we failed. Hopefully, we will do it in 2021.”

Like this: Like Loading...