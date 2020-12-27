Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum today resume preparations for the first round, second-leg of the Total Caf Champions League duel against Simba SC in Tanzania next week.

Pure Platinum Play carry a slender 1-0 advantage over the 2018-19 Caf Champions League quarter-finalists, who, however, failed to make it past the preliminary round in the last edition of the competition after losing on the away goals’ rule to UD Songo of Mozambique. The Mozambicans were later bundled out of the tournament by the Zimbabwe champions.

“We resume work on Monday, 28 December,” FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza told Chronicle Sport.

That the match, set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 5, is going to be a blood and thunder encounter is a foregone conclusion, but FC Platinum will go into the match as favourites, as Simba SC need to win by two clear goals for them to sail through.

Their coach, Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, recently told the media that his team did not deserve to lose the first-leg at the National Sports Stadium, claiming they were in total control of the match, especially in the first-half, but failure to convert chances was their downfall.

“I’m not happy with the results because we didn’t deserve to lose. We dominated the game, especially in the first-half, but we didn’t have focus while attacking,” said Vandenbroeck, according to goal.com.

While the Simba SC gaffer bemoaned missed chances, at this level of the game, it’s all about taking one’s chances and with a polished and disciplined tactical and technical plan, that solitary strike by FC Platinum could be enough to take them to the next level of the competition.

However, Pure Platinum Play would be advised not to sit back and defend their slim lead, but instead hunt for an early goal to further unsettle the hosts.

But in pursuit of that early goal, Mapeza’s charges must be wary of pushing everyone upfront, leaving themselves exposed at the back.

Meanwhile, the draw for the group stages will be held on January 17, with matches getting underway from February 12.

Like this: Like Loading...