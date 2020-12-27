Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Bongani Ndlovu

The year 2020 has been full of shocks and heartbreaks, especially in the manner in which some of our local celebrities and stars died, leaving many scarred for life.

This was also a year of sadness due to the coronavirus which claimed the life of arts personality, Zororo Makamba who was the first local to die from the pandemic.

Below is a list of some of the arts personalities we lost this year:

Prince Musarurwa (32)

Afro-jazz musician Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa of the popular hit song “Runonzi Rudo” which features songstress Pah Chihera died of lung cancer at Chinhoyi Hospital on February 15 after battling illness for almost a year.

Zororo Makamba (30)

A television personality and journalist, Zororo became Zimbabwe’s first Covid-19 death. He died at Wilkins Hospital in Harare on March 23. Zororo was the main anchor for online shows State of the Nation, Tonight with Zororo and Point of View with Zororo. He once worked for ZiFM Stereo.

Yengiwe “MaMbatha” Ngwenya (65)

The Thandanani Women’s Ensemble founding member, MaMbatha died on April 30 at her home in Matshobana, Bulawayo. She was buried at her rural home in Plumtree a few days later.

Mavis Chisale

Another member of Thandanani Women’s Ensemble and Ilumba Lemvelo died in August. She was buried at West Park Cemetery.

David Mungoshi (71)

Award-winning novel writer, poet and academic David Mungoshi, died of gout on August 29. He was buried at Manyene Village in Chivhu.

Lavona Maria Staal (32)

Bulawayo dancer, singer and actress Lavona Maria Staal died on September 1. She suffered an asthma attack and died on admission at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

Scara The Drummer (29)

On September 26, popular and talented drummer, Delroy Maripakwenda affectionately known as “Scara The Drummer” died of heart disease. He was buried at Warren Hills.

Cal Vin the rapper (35)

Zimbabwe rap king Cal Vin (real name Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo) died on October 25 after being involved in a hit and run accident near his home in Luveve 5, Bulawayo. He was buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

Sibonisiwe “Bonnie” Sithole (37)

Iyasa founding and longest-serving member, Sibonisiwe “Bonnie” Sithole, died in Bulawayo on October 29. She died from chest pains at United Bulawayo Hospitals. Sithole served Iyasa from its inception in 2000 when she joined the likes of Sandra Ndebele, Nomathamsanqa “Nkwali” Mkhwananzi, Roben Mlauzi and Futurelove Sibanda.

Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure (36)

Popular flamboyant socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi Kadungure” died on November 8 in a head-on car accident along Borrowdale Road in Harare. He was buried at his mansion in Domboshava a week later.

Mitchell “Moana” Amuli (26)

Fitness trainer and video vixen Mitchell Amuli affectionately known as Moana died on November 8 after being trapped in a car that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of popular socialite Ginimbi. She was buried at Warren Hills on November 28.

Gringo — Lazarus Boora (47)

Veteran comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora died on November 9 after suffering from stomach cancer. He died at WestView Medical Clinic in Zimre and was buried at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape.

