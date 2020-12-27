Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

TWO soldiers, a female police officer and her husband allegedly ganged up and went to Douglasdale in Umguza District where they raided miners and a local businessman under the guise of an operation before extorting US$180 from the victims.

Nokuthula Sibanda (32), a police officer stationed at Nkulumane Police Station, her husband Kudakwashe Chivanga (33) of Nkulumane suburb and the two soldiers Valentine Mutswiti (26) and Cuthbert Mutori (22) both based at Induna Barracks allegedly teamed up and swindled businessman Mr George Nduna, and three small-scale miners Mr Shadreck Mbambo, Mr Philip Maphosa and Mr Abraham Ncube of a total of US$180, groceries, beverages and a packet of cigarettes.

Sibanda allegedly gave her husband a police uniform to use during the purported operation targeting unlicensed miners and shop operators not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

The four appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja facing four counts of extortion. They were remanded in custody to January 5 for provision of a trial date.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on December 20 at around 7pm, Sibanda, Chivanga, Mutswiti and Mutori went to Mr Nduna’s shop at Siphilanzima Business Centre in Hope Fountain. Sibanda and her husband, who is not a police officer, were both clad in the ZRP uniform. Mutswiti and Mutori were wearing military regalia and armed with AK47 rifles loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

“The accused persons introduced themselves as a team dispatched from Hillside Police Station deployed in the area to conduct an operation on Covid-19 regulations compliance. Sibanda demanded to see the shop licence and medical certificate of the shop, which were not displayed in the shop as part of requirements,” said Mr Dlodlo.

Upon realising that documents were not readily available, the accused persons threatened to arrest Mr Nduna and seize his merchandise in the shop.

They demanded money from the complainant in exchange for his freedom and he gave them US$40, six bottles of spirits and soft drinks and a packet of cigarettes all valued at US$60.

They proceeded to Mr Mbambo’s home where they knocked at the gate and demanded to see him.

“The accused persons scaled the perimeter fence and Sibanda demanded to see the complainant’s mine registration documents. He failed to produce the papers and Chivanga demanded US$100,” said Mr Dlodlo.

An hour later, the quartet approached Mr Maphosa and demanded to see his firearm licence, which he produced.

They then demanded to see papers authorising him to conduct mining activities before extorting US$30 from him.

The court heard that the following day at around 7PM, the accused persons approached Mr Ncube claiming that he had concealed a miller they were looking for. They demanded to conduct a search in his house but failed to locate the purported miller.

They then demanded money and they were given US$10 so that they could release the complainant.

The accused persons were arrested at the scene by police ZRP Hillside. – @mashnets.

