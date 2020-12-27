Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

MOST small-scale miners are notorious for disregarding safety measures as long as they lay their hands on the precious metal at the end of the day.

Accidents are common at artisanal mines as workers navigate into shallow and dangerous pits searching for the precious yellow metal.

Quick to come to mind is the Battlefields Disaster where more than 10 lives were lost after the mine-shaft they were working on got flooded and trapped the miners.

But for Shepherd Chawhanda also known as Magodora, workplace safety is crucial for small-scale miners and he has taken it upon himself to transform the industry through leading by example.

As the owner of Gold Metal Investments (GMI), Magodora has transformed his company into a professional business that puts the lives of workers first. When approaching his Venus Mine, one might mistake it for a large-scale gold mine given its impressive infrastructure.

Venus Mine is into gold production with a separate unit concentrating on processing and leaching of the mineral. Magodora has modern offices that jell well with the state-of-the-art equipment at the plant.

Safety is number one priority at the mine with all necessary equipment that ensures safety of the worker in place. Across the road, there is Hard Rock, another subsidiary of the entity, which focusses on gold processing.

The mining venture started with only 12 workers and now employs 105 permanent skilled workers and more than 100 contract workers.

In total, 500 workers benefit directly and indirectly from the mining venture, which has become an epitome of small-scale mining. Recently, Magodora awarded his top performing workers at a small gathering held at a local hotel in the mining town of Kwekwe.

While he is the director of the company Magodora leaves all the work to the professionals and skilled workers.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, GMI chief executive officer, Mr Charles Chawhanda, said the company puts safety of workers ahead of anything else. “The most valuable asset at our company is the human asset. That is why we have closed down all operations today to come and honour the hardworking people who are making it happen,” said Mr Chawhanda, who is elder brother to the director.

“The company started from humble beginnings in 2018 when it was incorporated meaning it’s still at its infancy. At its inception it had only 12 workers, but now it has over than 500 people surviving from it with 105 of them being skilled workers,” he said.

The company hires professionally trained workers ranging from mine engineers, human resources personnel, medical staff and accountants among other qualified workers.

The gold mining company has an ambulance and two medical staffers who move around the workplace rotating from the milling to the mining areas.

Going forward, Mr Chawhanda said the company was looking to diversify into other lines of production.

“The company strives to become a leading enterprise in gold production and play a critical role in contributing to the national fiscus as well as create employment.

“We, however, look forward to diversify and enter into other lines of business as we look set to diversify,” said Mr Chawhanda.

Officiating at the event, Kwekwe City Acting Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla said GMI had transformed the small-scale mining sector.

“GMI has shown that the sector can really be transformed into a company with all standards. Most of these mining entities across the town are an eyesore but as for this one, you cannot believe that it is owned by an individual with the levels of professionalism,” said Dr Mnkandla.

She urged other small-scale miners to emulate the standard set by GMI while reiterating that safety of workers was key.

Small-scale miners are responsible for 60 percent of gold deliveries to Fidelity Refiners and Printers.

The Government is in the process of empowering the small-scale mining sector and equipping them to ensure more production and safety of workers.

