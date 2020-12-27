If you want to make profits trading Bitcoins, the most important factor is looking for the right time to invest in the Bitcoin market. If you can successfully predict the price of any cryptocurrency, then you will know when it would be the best time to invest. However, a lot of investors and cryptocurrency traders will wait until the price crashes and then make an investment or start trading.

Therefore, they invest some amount to buy bitcoins and then these traders and investors wait for the price of the bitcoin to rise up. This strategy is pretty famous and is famously known as “Hodling” in the cryptocurrency community. New traders or beginners will prefer this strategy as there is no need for some special kind of knowledge or experience. They will just have to hold their investment for extended periods of time.

Bitcoin has always been very volatile and predicting the price of cryptocurrencies is very difficult. Bitcoin traders with a lot of experience will usually predict the price by analyzing the cryptocurrency market. Price analysis is very important for traders as it will allow them to choose the right time to start a trade or invest. A cryptocurrency trader should always stay informed and up to date with what is happening in the market in order to be able to decide whether it is better to buy, sell, or hold a cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

Best type of analysis.

There are three very famous types of analysis in the cryptocurrency community. These are technical analysis, sentimental analysis, and fundamental analysis. Our focus will mainly be on the technical analysis as it is the most famous one and seems more logical to traders and investors. We will try to elaborate a little but it is important to note that the analysis might not always prove to be right.

However, technical analysis will give us a clue about what is going to happen to the price of bitcoin. Therefore, it is very important to learn how to read and analyze the charts if you are looking to find the best time to invest in bitcoin.

Technical analysis refers to analyzing or reading the patterns or the movements of bitcoin’s price in the past and also examining signs such as trading volume. Traders or investors who use this technique will have to pay close attention to bitcoin’s price history as they believe that past trading and price changes will help in predicting what might happen in the future.

They will then use the data that they have obtained on this analysis in order to predict whether the price will go up or down in the near future. Significant numbers of successful traders owe their success to technical analysis.

Candlestick charts.

Candlestick charts may prove to be very crucial when it comes to predicting bitcoin’s price. These charts are being used to describe the price action in a cryptocurrency market during a given time period. Candlestick charts are normally determined by the initial price, increase in price, decrease in price, and then the closing price of a bitcoin on an exchange.

When you combine the candlesticks on the chart, they will form a pattern or a shape that should help to foresee the long-term and short-term changes in the price of an asset, which for our purposes will be a bitcoin. Mostly, a blue or green candlestick on a chart will show the positive price changes, while a red candlestick will be a symbol of negative price change.

As we can see from the points that we have made above, knowing how to predict the price of bitcoin is vital to make profits through trading, especially when you are trading Bitcoins manually. However, in recent modern times there are software’s and automated trading machines known as trading bots available. This is something that you might want to consider as these trading robots and software’s will get the task done for you, as they will trade on their own.

These trading robots and software’s use computer algorithms to trade in a completely automatic way. These can prove to be very helpful especially if you are a beginner. One such very famous software is Bitcoin System, and you can read more about it here https://www.cripto-valuta.net/en/bitcoin-system/.

