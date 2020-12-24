Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

THE victorious FC Platinum players and staff can afford to indulge themselves in the festivities today as the world celebrates Christmas day.

The platinum miners camp has a positive vibe after they overcame the odds to beat Tanzanian giants Simba Sports Club 1-0 in a Caf Champions League football first round clash at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Attacking midfielder Perfect Chikwende gave Norman Mapeza’s side the important win at home which handed them the advantage ahead of the decisive reverse fixture in a fortnight.

Team coach Norman Mapeza yesterday lauded his players for their fighting spirit after bagging three wins in as many starts in this competition, despite coming from a difficult background of inactivity because of the coronavirus lockdown.

“I think the guys did very well and it was a massive game for us,” he told our Harare Bureau yesterday.

“Of course, I would have loved us to have scored two or more goals but at the end of the day I need to give credit to the boys. They worked very hard,” said Mapeza.

The platinum miners have kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign in the best possible manner after dismissing Mozambican outfit Costa do Sol in the preliminary round on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

This was a big achievement considering they had not played any competitive football this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, apart from the Castle Challenge Cup against Highlanders back in March.

Under the circumstances, chances were high they should have struggled in the early games but they have gone against the odds after beating Costa do Sol home and away and now edging the 2018-2019 quarter-finalists in the first leg of the decisive first round.

The 90 minutes in Dar-es-Salaam will be critical for the three-time Zimbabwean champions, who are aiming for a third successive group stage appearance.

The platinum miners need at least a draw to make it. A scoring defeat, as long as they don’t lose by two clear goals, will also suffice for Mapeza’s men.

Mapeza said they are not resting on their laurels and has given his players time off to recharge their batteries before regrouping again on Monday.

“I think the unity among the boys, the desire and the hunger to play football has been a massive attribute towards our wins since we started these Caf Champions League games.

“As of now we have given the guys some few days off so that they can be with their families during the Christmas holiday.

“And to the FC Platinum family, I wish them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new Year. Please do look after yourselves well. It will be great to see each other again in the new year. I wish you all well and please stay safe, don’t drink and drive.

“Let’s also not forget Covid-19 is real. Let’s always wear our masks, practice social distancing and sanitise every time,” he said.

But they will have to engage in the merriments with their minds on the return leg scheduled for January 6 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

So far they have ticked all the correct boxes but the 1-0 margin against experienced campaigners like Simba SC is not safe. Mapeza will spend the holidays with his family in Victoria Falls.

“As for the Christmas holidays, I am in Victoria Falls with the family so that we can have a break. You know, it has been a difficult time for everybody so I just thought let me go and have some holiday with my family.

“So I am in Victoria Falls at the moment. I will be back home on the 27th because on the 28th we will be starting our preparations for the Simba game,” said Mapeza.

