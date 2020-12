Harare Bureau

AB Communications Private Limited, the multimedia group that owns ZiFM Stereo and several other radio stations, television production and other media, has announced the stepping down of CEO, Susan Makore on December 31, 2020.

Makore was recently nominated by Parliament and sworn in by the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

She has been with AB Communications for 12 years during which she championed the growth of the business into radio, newspaper industry and outdoor advertising.

Commenting on her departure, Makore said: “It’s a very emotional moment for me to leave the organisation. It had become home. But it’s imperative that when national duty calls, one has to move on.

“I am happy though that I am leaving the organisation solid and geared for even greater growth. I have no doubt that its future is orange, it is bright.”

While it is not a statutory requirement for media commissioners to not take up employment in media organiations, Makore said the potential conflict of interest at the level of CEO was apparent and therefore it would be awkward to maintain the two positions.

AB Communications also announced the appointment of Benson Mbewe who will be taking up the position of Group CEO. Mbewe is an astute business leader, marketer and strategist with vast experience in the media and financial sectors.

With 10 years working experience in the financial and media sectors, Benson is a passionate digital marketer and a strong believer in innovation and creativity for corporate sustainability. Benson’s educational qualifications include Bachelor of Business Studies (University of Zimbabwe – UZ) Master of Business Administration (UZ) and Master of Develoment Policy (KDI) South Korea.

