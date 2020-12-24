Paris Saint-German have sacked manager Thomas Tuchel, according to reports in Germany. The former Borussia Dortmund boss came under huge pressure because PSG sit third in the Ligue 1 table, behind Lyon and Lille.

Tuchel was appointed head coach in 2018 and tasked with delivering a maiden Champions League trophy.

The 47-year-old was heavily backed and got as close as the final, where PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich last season.

That short coming, along with poor league form, has seen Tuchel removed from his position, according to Bild.

Tuchel was informed that his time in the French capital was over after leading PSG to a 4-0 victory over Strasbourg last night.

With two high-profile managers currently out of work, PSG have deemed it a sensible time to go in a different direction.

Ex-Juventus supremo Massimiliano Allegri is one candidate to replace Tuchel at the Parc des Princes.

The 53-year-old resigned from the Old Lady last year after winning five Serie A titles in a row.

Former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is also being considered as he is desperate to get back into work after a year out.

In 2016 Pochettino said: “I have always said that one day it would be a pleasure to manage a big club like Paris, a dream.

“I try to watch all of their games, especially in the Champions League and sometimes I speak with [Paris Saint-Germain assistant coach] Jean-Louis Gasset.”

Tuchel has found himself in hot water with the PSG hierarchy in recent weeks after claiming he felt more like “a sports politician or sports minister than a coach”.

The German attempted to defuse the situation last night, saying: “I didn’t say it’s more about politics than sport, nor that I lost the fun of training. This is not true.. It is possible they translated incorrectly.

“Watch the video interview. I just said that PSG are unique and that it’s a big challenge for me. It’s always been like that.

“I like this challenge and nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, some reports in France suggest Pochettino could be in place at PSG before they return to action against St. Etienne on January 6. – Express Sport

