Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA has announced that the Under-20 Fifa Women’s World Cup qualifier between Zimbabwe and Ethiopia will no longer be played after the world football governing body cancelled the global showpiece set for 2022.

Fifa suspended the 2020 editions of the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups earlier in the year, indicating that they would be held in 2022.

The Under-20 World Cup was meant to take place in Costa Rica and Panama in August, but it was postponed after Fifa noted concerns over preparation time and the safety of players.

In a tweet on Thursday Zifa said: “The Under-20 Fifa Women’s World Cup will no longer be played. Our team was due to play Ethiopia before the pandemic struck (and match was rescheduled to September), now it’s completely off.”

Zimbabwe had eliminated Malawi 2-1 on aggregate in a preliminary round clash in February to set up a first-round qualifier with Ethiopia.

The first leg ended 1-1 in Malawi before Talent Bizeki’s 75th-minute strike gave Zimbabwe a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields Stadium.

