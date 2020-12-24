Chronicle Reporter

A TOTAL of 112 Covid-19 new cases and four deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 111 are local and one is a returnee from South Africa.

Of the four deaths recorded, Mashonaland East had two with Bulawayo and Manicaland provinces recording a single case each.

A total of 1 501 PCR tests were conducted.

One hundred new recoveries were recorded.

The national recovery rate in the last 24 hours was 81.1 percent and active cases go up to 2067.

“As of December 23, Zimbabwe has now recorded 12 656 cases, 10259 recoveries and 330 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

