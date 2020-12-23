Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Public health remains at the core of the Government’s business as it guarantees the well-being of citizens and national development, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has said.

He was speaking at the official launch of the cholera elimination roadmap, 2018-2028 and the official opening of the public health emergency operations centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals yesterday.

“The effort is congruent with the nation’s health and development pathway articulated in the National Development Strategy.

“Public health issues remain at the core of national development, because without the well-being of citizens and development, there cannot be security,” said VP Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe cherishes the importance of anticipation, early-detection, planning and swift-response for disaster emergencies.

“The Ministry is also exploring the digitalisation of health care systems in the country, a vision that is pursuant to achieving Sustainable Development Goals.”

He said the Government is making strides towards attaining set health and development milestones in sync with international and continental agreements.

“Among the major threats to public health in the country, are outbreaks of emerging and re-emerging diseases and pandemics such as Typhoid, Diarrhoea, Cholera and lately the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the milestones travelled and praised the efforts taken by Zimbabwe for the elimination of cholera.

WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasasira said Zimbabwe is the first country in the region to engage with and receive recommendations from the Independent Review Panel the Global Task force for Cholera Control.

“We note with appreciation several important factors that contributed to the successful elaboration of this very robust cholera elimination roadmap,” said Dr Gasasira at the same function officiated by VP Chiwenga.

“The strong Government leadership and effective engagement of all relevant Ministries in a truly multi-sectoral approach.

“Engagement of key stakeholders including technical agencies, donors, civil society and community groups.”

Dr Gasasira said WHO congratulates Zimbabwe, “for the official opening of a state-of-the-art National Public Health Emergency Operations Centre.”

“Effective implementation of the roadmap being launched today will not only result in attainment of national Cholera elimination targets, but will also have a positive impact on addressing other public health emergencies and the building of a more resilient national health system,” said Dr Gasasira.

