COMMISSIONER General for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Ms Faith Mazani, will resign from her post next month pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The tax authority’s board confirmed Ms Mazani’s departure in a statement on Monday.

It said Ms Mazani, who joined the tax body in February 2018, will leave Zimra with effect from end of January 2021 to join the IMF early February.

“We wish to advise the public and all stakeholders that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani, will be leaving the authority with effect from 31 January 2021,” said the board.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from 01 February 2021.”

In the notice, vice board chair, Mrs Josephine Matambo paid tribute to Ms Mazani for her contribution to the organisation, describing her performance as “sterling” as it credited the successful implementation of the Zimra strategy to her leadership.

The strategy has been instrumental in supporting key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

“Under her leadership, Zimra managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development,” said the board.

“We wish Ms Faith Mazani all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening domestic resource mobilisation in Zimbabwe.”

Ms Mazani has 35 years of experience in revenue administration covering direct and indirect taxes, having served at senior management levels in different administrations in Southern Africa.

Before joining Zimra she was the regional revenue administration advisor for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Center (RTAC) for West Africa, based in Ghana (AFRITAC West 2).

As regional revenue administration advisor for the IMF, Ms Mazani delivered and coordinated technical assistance and capacity building support to six non-Francophone countries in West Africa, being Cabo Verde, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

She joined the then Zimbabwe Department of Taxes in January 1983, and was one of the first revenue commissioners of Zimra at its inception in 2001.

Ms Mazani served as revenue commissioner for Region 1 and 2, and as commissioner projects and planning. She left Zimra in February 2007 and joined the South African Revenue Service (SARS) as senior manager in October 2007, after a brief stint as senior tax manager at Deloitte and Touche Zimbabwe.

As a commissioner, Ms Mazani contributed to the setting up of the Swaziland Revenue Authority (SRA), which she joined in November 2010, and was responsible for the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) and setting up the reform and modernisation programme.

Before joining the IMF in January 2014, she had gained extensive experience working with regional and international organisations including ATAF, Comesa, the OECD and Sadc, representing Zimra at technical and council meetings of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), leading a CATA management development programme for three years.

Ms Mazani has been involved in training workshops and seminars for different regional and international organisations. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters in Economics — Public Policy and Taxation from the Yokohama National University in Japan.

