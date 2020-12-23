Leicester City have unveiled their stunning new £100million training complex, which the players are all set to move into on Thursday.

The club have been working on the new site since spring last year but will finally make the move into the 185-acre site in Seagrave, a village in Leicestershire, which includes 21 training areas, 14 full-size training pitches and a 499-seater pitch for youth team games.

The complex has been built on the site of a former golf club, but nine of the 18 holes have been retained which the players will be able to test their skills on once club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha can fly over and complete the first official tee-off.

Moreover, the buildings – of which there are seven in total – which form the heart of the complex have been named after the late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his company.

The administrative and medical hub is called the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Building, and will hold facilities such as a swimming pool required by both the playing and football operations staff, while there is also room for a restaurant and areas designed for recreational activities.

The complex also includes features such as customised gym and hydrotherapy facilities, while the dome that appears to stand out is has been named the King Power Centre, which holds an indoor artificial pitch and other media facilities.

The club’s former Belvoir Drive facility – which was their training ground for nearly 60 years – will now become home to the club’s women’s team.

‘To be able to move into one of the most advanced training facilities in the whole world is something we’re all so excited about,’ said boss Brendan Rodgers – who will see his side train there for the first time on Christmas Eve ahead of their boxing Day clash with Manchester United.

‘I’ve been dropping in there over the last number of months and now it’s finally arrived, the time that we can look to go in, we’re really looking forward to it.

‘It’s amazing and, now we’re going to this new site, it just takes you into a different world altogether and it’s a world we’re looking forward to being in.

‘It’s the most significant investment in the club’s history, if you think of everything they’ve done, the owners, since they’ve been here. This facility is going to help improve players, but also people.

‘The essence of Leicester City – and I’ve really found this since I’ve been here – is a genuine want to develop people and help people, whether you’re a player or a member of staff.

‘That’s something which comes from the very top. To have that at the top of your club, of course we’re all very lucky to be able to work here and experience that.’

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha meanwhile added: ‘The club has taken some enormous strides forward in the last 10 years,’ he said. ‘In terms of our long-term future, this is perhaps the biggest.

‘A new training ground has been a dream many years in the making, so it is with great pride that we have been able to deliver this. Seagrave will be a pivotal part of the club’s operation for generations to come.

‘Of all the investments we have made in the club, this has been our most significant. It is an investment in our players of today and our players of tomorrow, putting some of the very best facilities in the world at the heart of their everyday environment.

‘It elevates the club’s offering to its players and staff to an entirely new level and is a key component in making our progress of recent years sustainable.’

Once the first team have moved into the complex, Seagrave will become home to the club’s entire men’s professional and academy football operation in the coming weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...