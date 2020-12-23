Kieran Trippier, the Atletico Madrid and England defender, has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for a breach of betting rules, the FA has confirmed.

The 30-year-old’s worldwide ban from all football and football-related activity will run until February 28 next year.

Trippier denied the charges, first made in May, and had a personal hearing in October. However, the FA said that four of seven alleged breaches had been proven with three others dismissed.

Trippier has been one of the standout performers for Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, playing every minute of their La Liga and Champions League games this season. The ban ensures that he will will not feature in a football match until Monday 1 March at the earliest, meaning that he will miss at least 14 matches for Atletico, including the first-leg of the last-16 Champions League tie against Chelsea on February 23.

Trippier was charged with breaching betting rules back in May. The charges related to betting rules broken during July last year, when he moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid.

The England international insisted that he had not personally placed any bets or financially profited from bets made by anybody else.

It is understood that Trippier may have become the victim of friends, unbeknown to him, making bets off the back of light-hearted information that had been relayed in private.

In a statement released at the time of his charge, Trippier said: “I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

Trippier’s ban comes around nine months after former England striker Daniel Sturridge was punished for a breach of the FA’s gambling rules.

He was initially handed a six-week ban, four of them suspended, and fined £75,000 after being found guilty of providing his brother with information on a potential move from Liverpool to Sevilla in 2018.

After the FA appealed against the decision on the grounds that it was too lenient, an independent appeal board increased the ban to four months and doubled the fine. – Telegraph Sport

