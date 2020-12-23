Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A back injury has sidelined Zimbabwe Test captain Sean Williams, who was absent from the Logan Cup matches played in Harare.

Williams did not travel to Harare to play for his team Tuskers in the two Logan Cup matches they played in Harare. Tuskers drew with Rhinos before they lost by 10 wickets to Southern Rocks.

Williams picked up the injury during the training camp for the Pakistan tour. He was however able to play in five of the six matches on Zimbabwe’s visit to the Asian country.

“I have a narrowed disc in my lower back which the specialist said to do rehab with the physio at Mater Dei, they haven’t let me start stretching yet and won’t let me do any sort of running, not sure when I’m likely to be back playing just yet, I have treatment every day so hopefully soon I will ready,’’ Williams said.

The left-handed all-rounder is having challenges when it comes to bending forward and back but according to the player, his physiotherapist seems to have it under control as there has been improvement.

Because of the pain, Williams, a left arm spinner is not able to bowl at the moment. @Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...