Sunday Mail Reporter

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Ms Faith Mazani has resigned in order to take up a new post with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from February 1 next year.

She will complete her duties on January 31, 2021.

In a statement, vice chairperson of the Zimra board Mrs Josephine Matambo said:

“We would like to thank and appreciate Ms. Faith Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of ZIMRA’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilization Programme (TSP).

“Under her leadership, ZIMRA managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.”

Ms Mazani was appointed Zimra’s Commissioner-General in January 2018 after working for the South African Revenue Authority (SRA), as well as IMF’s Regional Technical Assistance Centre, where she served as a tax administration expert.

