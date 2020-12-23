Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO Chiefs Football Club brought some cheer to children in the City of Kings and Queens as they had Santa Claus (Father Christmas) to share the festive spirit during the Christmas season under Covid-19.

The Christmas character was at the Zimbabwe Premiere League sides’ shop in the city centre from last week Thursday. Yesterday was his last day at work.

Santa Claus was dressed in his traditional red suit, but had a new accessory, a face shield to protect himself and his visitors from being infected by Covid-19.

Since Santa Claus was interacting with people, he was tested last week Tuesday and got a Covid-19 negative certificate, then he was tested on Monday and was negative again.

To see Santa, everyone had to be sanitised before entering his enclosure.

Bulawayo Chiefs spokesperson Thulani “Javas” Sibanda said they did so to bring smiles to parents and children in the city.

“From the 17th of December we were offering parents an opportunity to bring their kids along to the shop for them to be able to experience the Christmas vibe. It has been a tough year from everyone and having Santa Claus in our shop offers an opportunity for kids to come and enjoy a Christmas moment and also walk home with a Christmas present,” said Sibanda.

He said seeing Santa was for free.

“To see Santa is free. The kids got presents for free and parents were asked to pay for the photo session, in which their pictures are printed instantly and put in a frame for them to take home,” said Sibanda. – @bonganinkunzi

Like this: Like Loading...