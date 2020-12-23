Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Global citizen Gilmore Tee has made the GQ Magazine South Africa top 10 best dressed Men list of 2020 saying he was full of gratitude.

Gilmore Tee is joined on the list by Mmokwa Jaden Mosadi, Luyanda Sosibo, Joe Human, Bulelo Faluthi, Mpho Khosana, Lesly Mpofu, Grant Dyers, Khotso Makhele and Audrey Lunda.

The Zimbabwean and Bulawayo born fashionista shared the good news saying: “I’m full of gratitude! I literally grew up reading the GQ Magazine, today the international brand gives me a nod as 2020 GQ Best Dressed Men. Glory to God for the gift of life and wisdom always.

“Special thanks to my family (Mom, Grant, Sheenah & Tawanda) who are the first ones to approve of my looks whenever I am going to an event. I love you.”

Part of his thank you message, Gilmore Tee mentioned, Mbo Mahocs and Nkanyeziyethu Malunga.

“Thank you Nkanyeziyethu Malunga Mkosana and Dalu Malunga for seeing me, way before anyone! Mbo Mahocs I love and appreciate your daily words of encouragement. Shout out to my nephew JuJu for all the Pre-pictures & big shout out to Tinashe Charleson for capturing my special moments and your contribution to building the Gilmore Tee Brand,” said Gilmore Tee.

He also appreciated the designers that he worked with.

“I have had the opportunity to work with some of the best designers, Bernard Scarless Sanah Designs, Shadow By Sidumiso, Ara Kani, Lemfux_sa, The Ndau Collection,

White Cotton League of Rebels thank you for always making sure that I look(ed) great. Lebo Mmakola and @Opulent Allure thank you for always coming through! To GQ South Africa & Lexus South Africa, thank you for recognizing our expression through fashion! It’s humbling being seen,” said Gilmore Tee.

[email protected]

