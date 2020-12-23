Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu has insisted that he was never close to joining FC Platinum despite a series of reports linking him to the Zvishavane side a few months ago.

Reports said sacked coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh wanted Mpofu, whom he had worked with during his brief stint with Bosso, to be his assistant at the platinum miners.

Mpofu was reinstated as Bosso head coach on Tuesday, replacing Mark Harrison, who terminated his contract by mutual agreement with the club and returned to his home country England after football activities were halted by outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April.

Harrison took charge of only one competitive game which Highlanders lost 0-2 to FC Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup. The Castle Challenge Cup was contested by league champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bosso.

“I was never close to joining FC Platinum. I only read about it, but there was really nothing to that. I am delighted that I have been trusted with this tough assignment here at Bosso. I think it’s a great honour. I appreciate what the club has done for me. Of Course, it has not been an easy road, but l am just delighted at getting this opportunity. I would like to thank the Highlanders family for entrusting me with this job. From here on the work begins. There is a lot to work on given we have had a whole year without football,” said Mpofu.

The former Railstars, Bantu Rovers and Shabanie Mine gaffer said his instant task would be to find replacements for players that Bosso lost in the past few months.

“We lost a number of players and I think the immediate task is to try and replace them. By the time we get into pre-season I am sure we would have replaced the players that left,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...