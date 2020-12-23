Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazanhi will next month be leaving the revenue authority to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after being offered a top job at the global financial institution.

Ms Mazanhi is set to join IMF on February 01, 2020.

The IMF works to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

The IMF’s primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system—the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries and their citizens to transact with each other. It does so by keeping track of the global economy and the economies of member countries, lending to countries with balance of payments difficulties, and giving practical help to members.

ZIMRA Board Vice Chairperson Mrs. Josephine Matambo said Ms Mazanhi had successfully led the authority in the implementation of its strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

“We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms. Faith Mazanhi will be leaving the Authority with effect from 31 January 2021. The ZIMRA Board of Directors congratulates Ms. Faith Mazanhi for her pending reappointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from 01 February 2021.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms. Faith Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of ZIMRA’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP). Under her leadership, ZIMRA managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. We wish Ms. Faith Mazanhi all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe,” she said.

