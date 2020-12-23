Business Editor

COMMISSIONER General for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), Ms Faith Mazani, is set to resign from her post next month pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The tax authority’ board confirmed Mazani’s departure in a public statement dated Monday, 21 December 2020.

It said Mazani, who joined the tax body in February 2018, will leave Zimra with effect from the end of January 2021 to join the IMF early February.

“We wish to advise the public and all stakeholders that the Commissioner General, Ms Faith Mazani, will be leaving the authority with effect from 31 January 2021,” said the board.

“The Zimra board of directors congratulates Ms Mazani for her pending re-appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from 01 February 2021.”

