Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg has announced that Mali’s Mohamed Camara and Sekou Koita have tested positive for banned substances.

The duo underwent Uefa-administered tests after they played Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November for Mali against Namibia.

The club added that Camara and Koita had tested positive for a substance used to treat altitude sickness and which the players say was administered by medical staff working for Mali’s national team.

Following protocol Uefa is expected to launch an investigation, but Camara and Koita will continue to train with the team as Salzburg seeks to “obtain a full explanation of events in Mali”.

Despite being “very proud when our players are called up to their national teams,” Salzburg’s general manager, Stephan Reiter, said that he expected “that medical work will conform to international standards, with doctors who are familiar with the rules.”

Thomas Hollerer, the general secretary of the Austrian Football Association, added that the association was in touch with “all stakeholders.”

“If Uefa takes additional measures, the association and the club will be informed,” Hollerer said. – BBC Sport

