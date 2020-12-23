Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A NEW fashion label called Akite Fashion House that seeks to be a powerhouse and change the clothing industry has been launched in Bulawayo.

The fashion label that operates from ekasi in Njube has two departments, the garment manufacturing (clothes for ladies, men’s and children’s wear) and events management that offers decor and catering for functions. The company is under Kitso Creation Investments Pvt Ltd whose directors are Brandon Tinashe Kaunda, Akite Mlalazi-Mniki and Mzwakhe Mduduzi Ndlovu.

Speaking after the successful launch this past weekend, Kaunda, a holder of a Bachelor’s Honours degree in Textile Technology from Nust said the labels team has magnets in their fields thus they are poised for quality and success.

“We’ve launched a fashion label that is called Akite Fashion House (AFH). Mlalazi is an entrepreneur and a fashion designer by profession having experience of more than 30 years in the fashion industry as she has been a fashion designer in Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

“As for me, I once worked at James North Zimbabwe for two years and I’m now focusing on growing the business to reach other markets. Ndlovu is the events manager who is responsible for events management and doing logistics for every event that we have in our business and we are planning on having more come 2021,” Kaunda said.

He added: “We endeavour to grow the business from being a small entity to become a large factory that will be able to produce at a large scale, creating employment, empowering youths and women. We want to penetrate the local and international markets increasing our market share.” – @mthabisi_mthire.

