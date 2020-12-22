Raymond Jaravaza, Chronicle Correspondent

NINETY-TWO elderly residents of Lobengula suburb in Bulawayo were treated to a sumptuous lunch as a token of appreciation by their children and grandchildren based in the diaspora for raising upstanding citizens that are now contributing positively to the community.

It was all smiles as Christmas cheer rippled through Lobengula Community Hall where the elderly fountains of wisdom gathered for the meal on Saturday.

The initiative to give back to the community by appreciating the role played by the elderly was mooted by a group of Lobengula born and bred young people based in the United Kingdom and South Africa working hand in hand with those living in Bulawayo.

It was a tear jerking but wonderful sight to see elderly people who are often side-lined in some communities basking in the appreciation of children that they made huge sacrifices for.

In January this year, the group donated food hampers to the elderly.

“This time around we decided to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to the elderly by bringing them together under the same roof and treat them to a party. Growing up, we saw the sacrifices that our parents and grandparents went through trying to put food on the table for us, making sure that we went to school and now that we have grown up, we decided it’s time to come together and take care of them.

“The initiative was started by our peers in the UK and South Africa and a group was formed together with some of us that live here in Bulawayo,” said Miss Francesca Mbadzo, one of the organisers of the event.

One of the founding members of the group Miss Memory Moyo said it is sad to see how some of the elderly are struggling to make ends meet as a result of old age and poor health.

She said young people nowadays rarely take time to appreciate that their elders may be facing challenges because they sacrificed their own dreams to ensure that their children achieved theirs and lived better lives.

Miss Moyo said young people should show their appreciation while their parents were still alive.

She said the periodic donations and luncheons were a way of thanking their elders for a debt they could never fully repay.

“It’s heart-breaking that some of our elderly residents can’t afford decent meals because they have been abandoned by their loved ones while others are suffering long time illnesses and we thought it would be a good idea to bring them here under one roof for an early Christmas party just to lift their spirits,” said Miss Moyo.

She applauded the efforts of the members of group members who include Miss Nonhlanhla Mzizi, Mr Amos Gama and Mr Norman Mbadzo for making the event a success.

Mrs Nomalanga Mlilo (81) said she was humbled by the gesture to bring together her elderly friends and neighbours for a festive season party.

“I pray that the Lord continues to bless our children and grandchildren for doing this for us. I’m so happy to be sitting next to my age mates enjoying this food,” said Mrs Mlilo.

The elderly people were upbeat.

Ordinarily, most of them rarely leave home and the outing came as a major boost.

A resident from the suburb said she hoped the lunches and donations would not stop.

“It is a wonderful thing that these children are doing. We should celebrate the real heroes and heroines of our lives while they are still on earth. I go through heart-tearing anguish through every Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day celebrations when I see all the great things I could buy for my parents.

But alas they died before I could really appreciate their importance.

This is a lesson to us all to create the greatest memories with our parents while we still have them, like what these children are doing,” said Mrs Buhle Moyo (52).

— @RaymondJaravaza

