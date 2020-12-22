BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

LOCAL legal practitioner-cum-sungura musician Panganayi Hare affectionately known as Mukoma Panga in the showbiz circles, yesterday said he was not a spent force, but was in the showbiz to add a sparkle to the sungura genre.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mukoma Panga said he was optimistic that his mission would be accomplished through new ways of doing videos as evidenced by his latest animated video for the song JoJo na Jojina.

“I am the sungura reformer. My mission is to reform the sungura genre in terms of the sound and visuals. I want to take this sungura genre to the next level and help it rebrand and gain new fans as well as retain the old ones.”

“I want to bring that executive flare to sungura as many people think that sungura is for the down low class, but I am here to change the perception.”

The Rusape-born singer said he had brought in a “crazy” concept into video shooting with this first ever sungura animated video.

“I have completed my video for the song JoJo na Jojina. It’s an animation video which is a brand new concept, something which has never been done before in the history of this country,” he said.

Mukoma Panga said the JoJo naJojina video was a Christmas present to his fans.

“It has been a tough year and I thought I could give them a product which could bring back smiles to their faces. Much credit goes to my animator Cleopas Karemba who had the difficult task of working overnight in order to put my ‘crazy’ concept into motion and come up with this first ever sungura animated video,” he said.

Mukoma Panga said although his second studio album Pfimbi yeGudo was ready, it would, however, be released in the first quarter of next year.

“For the second album everything is going according to script. It will have songs such as Chibhakera, Dai Ndaigona, Kuchera Tsime and Uriwangu,” he said.

“This year alone, I have released three videos Chibhakera in line with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Uri Wangu featuring Agatha Murudzwa and now JoJo na Jojina,” he said.

Mukoma Panga released his debut album Mbuya Yehwiza in 2018 and the album has earned him two nominations in the Zimbabwe Music Awards and National Arts Merit Awards.

