THE late NewsDay senior reporter, Charles Laiton will be buried tomorrow at Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza.

Laiton (48) died on Tuesday morning at a Harare hospital after battling with a kidney ailment.

His body will lie in state at the CCAP church in Mbare

He is survived by his wife, Stella and four children.

More details to follow…..

