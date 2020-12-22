Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Twenty-three people believed to be Zimbabwean nationals were injured when an Impala Tours bus they were travelling in overturned a few kilometres after passing Makhado town on Monday evening.

The cross-border bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe along the N1 highway.

The highway is one of the major roads which links South Africa and the rest of Sadc countries north of the Limpopo River.

According to the Ministry of Transport in Limpopo, one person was critically injured, while four others incurred serious wounds.

The ministry provincial spokesperson, for Limpopo, Mr Matome Moremi said 18 other passengers had minor injuries.

“The matter is still under investigation. We cannot give too many details at this stage.

“What are getting from the ground is that a total of 23 people from that bus were injured,” he said.

Our news crew is reliably informed that the injured were taken to Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The incident comes a few months after nine Zimbabweans were killed in a road accident in Polokwane when a bus they were travelling in overturned.

The N1 highway has become a death trap with over 40 people including Zimbabweans and Malawians have died in accidents in the last eight months. @tupeyo

