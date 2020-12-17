Pretiosa Chimuti

The Harare City Council will shut down the city’s two main water treatment plants – Morton Jaffray and Warren Control waterworks – on Friday to pave way for the installation of new water pumps and routine maintenance work.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, council said normal supplies will resume on Sunday.

“The Harare City Council would like to notify residents and stakeholders that there will be a shutdown at Morton Jaffray and Warren Control waterworks scheduled from 4pm on Friday December 18 up to 4pm Sunday December 20,” reads the statement.

“The shutdown is to enable our contractors to install new water pumps. The department will also be taking advantage of this critical shutdown to undertake other critical outstanding maintenance works.”

