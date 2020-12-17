Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) in Beitbridge has warned communities living downstream of Zhove dam along the 63km Umzingwane River of possible flooding after authorities decided to open the dam’s floodgates today because the giant reservoir is now full.

The dam, which has a carrying capacity of 133 million cubic litres of water, is one of the 10 largest dams in the country.

It supplies water to the border town, community irrigation projects and several commercial farms west of Beitbridge town.

The communities along the river include those from Masera, Bishoptone, Mtetengwe Malala and Makakhavhule.

Cases of drowning are common around these areas during most rainy seasons.

Last year fishermen drowned at Zhovhe dam while fishing in the rain and two other mourners drowned as they were taking a bath in Umzingwane River, at Mtetengwe area.

Beitbridge has been receiving significant rains during the last three days, which has seen many water bodies including the Shashe, Umzingwane and Limpopo River(s) swelling.

In a public notice issued today, the district’s civil protection unit said; “Zhovhe Dam is now full and the flood gates will be opened today.

“May we all advise the communities living downstream to take all necessary precautionary measures.”

Though the District Civil Protection Unit chairperson, Mrs Skhangazile Mafu-Moyo could not be reached for a comment, she said on Tuesday that awareness teams were already on the ground educating communities on the hazards associated with the rainy season.

She said the assessment on any infrastructure damages were underway and that they were yet to receive reports on the loss of human life related to heavy rains.

