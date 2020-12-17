Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS yesterday unveiled their new zebra-striped replica jerseys for fans by honouring their late striker Adam Ndlovu, who perished in a car crash outside Victoria Falls in December 2012.

Wednesday marked the eighth anniversary of the death of the Bosso and Warriors’ legend and Bosso honoured his memory by presenting Adam’s favourite number 13 jersey to his older brother Madinda Ndlovu.

Madinda, who is also a club legend, held back tears when accepting the jersey on behalf of the Ndlovu family.

Madinda and another Bosso yesteryear great Douglas ‘British’ Mloyi were also presented with the team’s new replica tops.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said: “This for us is a way of celebrating the history and contribution of some of the legends, who have been part of this great club and its success. We decided to honour Adam by handing over a jersey to the family. We will continue to do this for many other legends of this club.”

Bosso fans can buy the replica shirts at ISport sports shop located along Jason Moyo Street between 9th and 10th Avenue in Bulawayo.

The tops are retailing at US$35, but those buying through the club’s recognised supporters’ chapters can buy them at a discounted rate of US$30.

Bosso last month announced a three-year partnership deal with new technical sponsor, England-based sportswear provider On The Ball (OTB), worth US$100 000 per year.

The club will get playing, training and travelling kits as well as replicas under the deal, and every year new kit designs will be produced based on Highlanders’ recommendations.

Like this: Like Loading...