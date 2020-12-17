Sports Reporter

SERIOUS questions are being asked in the South African media over the pedigree of Kaizer Chiefs’ coach Gavin Hunt, who is struggling to keep Amakhosi train on the rail.

Chiefs, who are home to Zimbabwe national team star Khama Billiat and former Warriors skipper, Willard Katsande, have registered two wins out of 10 matches in all domestic competitions under Hunt.

Billiat could not find the target Tuesday night when Kaizer Chiefs fell 1-2 against Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United.

Chiefs are now 13th on the log ahead of Saturday’s clash against Ronald Pfumbidzai’s Bloemfontein Celtic.

And Hunt, who joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season, has had to respond to suggestions by his detractors that perhaps he is not a “big team coach” given Amakhosi’s negative results of late.

“Things like that will get said, but that is all part of the game,” Hunt was quoted on Laduma website.

“Obviously we are all frustrated because every week we are giving away a start and trying to come back from that.

“It’s something that I am not used to, but it is what it is. We have to stick together and try soldier on.”

DStv Premiership midweek results

Tuesday: Stellenbosch 1-2 Cape Town City; Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 TS Galaxy; SuperSport United 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs; Swallows 2-0 Maritzburg United.

Wednesday: Black Leopards 1-1 TTM; AmaZulu 0-2 Golden Arrows; Orlando Pirates 1-0 Chippa United; Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 Baroka

