Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded three more Covid-19 related deaths and 227 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 11 749.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the deaths were recorded in Manicaland which had two and Harare where one person died. This brings to 313 the total number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus since the first case was detected in the country in March.

For the second day, all provinces reported cases with Mashonaland West having the highest number after reporting 101 cases.

The Ministry said all 227 cases are local.

“As of 16 December 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 11 749 cases, 9 702 recoveries and 313 deaths,” read the statement.

Bulawayo had the second highest number of new cases after 63 cases were reported and the province now has 3 017, second from Harare which has 3 516.

“A total of 227 new cases and three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 106 from 87 yesterday. 103 recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 82.6 percent and active cases go up to 1 734,” read the statement.

There were 1 613 active cases the previous day.

New recoveries were reported in Bulawayo, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West provinces.

A total of 1 352 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done and positivity rate was 16.8 percent. [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...