Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

A GROUP of young women on Wednesday gave more than 100 pupils from Hope Fountain primary school on the outskirts of Bulawayo a reason to smile when they donated various toiletries to them.

The group of women, going under the banner, GirlsRus made the donation as part of belated commemorations of the 16 days of activism again Gender Based Violence.

The donation also included sanitary ware for the girl child.

According to a representative of the organisation, Miss Awakhiwe Dube, said they had sort the consignment from friends and relatives in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Germany.

“Most kids who go to Hope Fountain primary school are vulnerable as they do not have access to what most of us consider as basics. Most of the children there either have parents who do menial jobs in the nearby low-density suburbs or come from a rural setup with the parents having no source of income.

“For most of them, therefore, getting proper toiletries for them is a luxury. The girls hardly have access to sanitary wear. So, we saw a gap and we wanted to address it. We also wanted the kids to have an early Christmas, put smiles on their faces,” said Miss Dube.

Regarding their organization, Miss Dube said they were a nonprofit making group that seeks to source and provide sanitary wear for the marginalized girls.

“We are based in Harare and most recently Bulawayo. We have donated to orphanages and primary schools and we sometimes collaborate with individuals and companies. Our next port of call will be at local orphanage where we will be making a similar donation, she said,”

Like this: Like Loading...