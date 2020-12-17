Wallace Ruzvidzo

Online Correspondent

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, has appointed a new board for the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) chaired by prominent industrialist Mr Sifelani Jabangwe.

Announcing the new appointments, Dr Masuka challenged the new leadership to transform the parastatal into a viable commercial entity within 12 months.

“Among the urgent issues are improving the viability of farmers through capacitation programmes for climate-proofed cotton production and the adoption of best management practices, including new varieties,” said Dr Masuka

Mr Jabangwe will be deputised by financial management expert Mrs Onai Muvingi, while Mrs Cynthia Tapera, Dr Ezekia Svotwa, Dr Mildred Mushunje, Mrs Mavis Marongwe, Mr Pious Manamike and Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi make up the rest of the board.

