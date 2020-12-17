Crime Reporter

Suspected armed robber and gang leader Musa Taj Abdul (47), who was granted bail by High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero on Monday along with three co-accused before they were rearrested for three more charges, are expected to appear in court this morning.

Abdul, Godfrey Mupamhanga (27), Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga (29) and Douglas Mutenda (31), remained in custody after police indicated that the four were facing fresh charges allegedly committed in Bulawayo, Buhera and Bindura.

Before they could post bail money, police brought up fresh charges against the suspects and requested that they remain in custody pending their remand hearing on the new charges and further investigations.

Musa Taj Abdul (extreme right) who had managed to evade capture for over 20 years and his 3 co-accused companions.

The four were arrested in Beitbridge in August with five others: Charles Lundu (47), Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa (27), Innocent Jairosi (32), Prince Makodza (31) and Liberty Mupamhanga (29).

Some had been sought for more than 20 years.

On Monday, Adbul, Mupamhanga and Mutenda, who have been in custody for about four months, were granted $5 000 bail each by Justice Chikowero, while Kanhanga was released on $2 000 bail.

As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to reside at their given addresses and report to the police every Friday between 6am and 6pm until the matter has been finalised.

