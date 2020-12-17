Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

BULAWAYO residents will as from January next year be forking out more in council rates and rentals after Government approved the local authority’s 2020 supplementary budget.

According to a notice by the Bulawayo City Council’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, rates will be going up by 372 percent, with the new charges expected to reflect in residents’ January 2021 bills.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and its valued customers, that the 2020 Supplementary Budget has been approved. Charges will be going up by 372 percent. The new charges will be reflected in the January 2021 Bills.

“The city of Bulawayo would like to encourage residents to continue paying their bills on time.

Your continued support is greatly appreciated,” said Mr Dube.

However, residents could expect a further 421 percent increment in the coming few months council await Government’s approval of its 2021 budget projections.

A couple of months ago, BCC proposed a $551 million supplementary budget and a $16 billion 2021 budget in which rates would go up by 421 percent from the 2020 budget.

